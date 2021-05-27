U.N. Security Council calls for release of Mali officials
Reuters | New York | Updated: 27-05-2021
The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday called for the "safe, immediate and unconditional release" of all officials detained in Mali by elements of the defence and security forces.
The 15-member council also "urged the defence and security forces elements to return to their barracks without delay" in a statement agreed by consensus, diplomats said.
