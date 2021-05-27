Left Menu

Gold miners attack indigenous village in Amazon, clash with police

Wildcat gold miners illegally prospecting on protected indigenous lands in the Amazon fired on a Munduruku village and burned down the house of one of its leaders on Wednesday, Brazil's main indigenous organization said. Federal Police said the gold miners then tried to invade the local police post and wreck vehicles and helicopters that are being used in an ongoing operation against the miners, police said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 03:20 IST
Gold miners attack indigenous village in Amazon, clash with police

Wildcat gold miners illegally prospecting on protected indigenous lands in the Amazon fired on a Munduruku village and burned down the house of one of its leaders on Wednesday, Brazil's main indigenous organization said.

Federal Police said the gold miners then tried to invade the local police post and wreck vehicles and helicopters that are being used in an ongoing operation against the miners, police said in a statement. Plumes of black smoke could be seen across the Tapajos river rising from the house of Munduruku women's leader Maria Leusa that was set on fire with gasoline and burned to the ground, the indigenous umbrella organization APIB said.

APIB said it suspected the attack on the village was a reprisal for the police operation to protect indigenous lands. The miners fired shots at the village in the latest of a mounting wave of attacks on indigenous communities in gold prospecting areas in the Amazon. The wildcat miners have been emboldened by Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and his support for legalizing wild mining and commercial activities on indigenous lands.

There were no reports on anyone injured in the incident. "Once again, indigenous lives are threatened by the illegal miners in the Amazon," APIB said in a statement.

"This routine of terror is happening also in the Yanomami reservation that has been under intense attack since the beginning of the month in Roraima state," APIB said, referring to Brazil's largest indigenous reservation. The Yanomami reservation on the border with Venezuela has been invaded by more than 20,000 wildcat miners in a gold rush that has accelerated since Bolsonaro became president in 2019.

Federal police said it deployed 130 officers, environmental and indigenous affairs inspectors on Wednesday following orders from Brazil's Supreme Court to protect indigenous communities and stop the illegal mining. The police said they were forced to disperse the miners when they protested in the town of Jacareacanga, deep in the Amazon jungle in Pará state, and tried to occupy the police base.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
3
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021