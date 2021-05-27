Biden say humanitarian access must be granted in Ethiopia's Tigray region
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for the withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region and said immediate humanitarian access must be granted to avoid widespread famine in the conflict-torn area.
