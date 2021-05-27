Left Menu

Centre worked harder on suppressing data than fighting COVID-19: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Central government alleging that it worked harder on suppressing this data than it did in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 05:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 05:17 IST
Centre worked harder on suppressing data than fighting COVID-19: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (File pic).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Central government alleging that it worked harder on suppressing this data than it did in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Putting out a report titled on Twitter, Gandhi said: "We will never know the true number of COVID-related deaths as the government has worked harder on suppressing this data than they did fighting the pandemic."

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in India has reduced and now stands at 9.42 per cent, while the recoveries continue to outnumber the new cases for the 13th consecutive day, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases and 4,157 deaths were reported in a 24-hour period in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021