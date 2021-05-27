Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

California transit worker kills 8, extending U.S. epidemic of mass shootings

A California transit employee killed eight co-workers and wounded another before taking his own life on Wednesday in the latest of a spate of deadly mass U.S. shootings, prompting the state's governor to ask: "What the hell is wrong with us?" Authorities did not immediately offer many details or a possible motive for the shooting, which unfolded about 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time (1330 GMT) at a light-rail yard for commuter trains of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA).

Fallen Capitol Police officer's mother urges senators to back probe

The mother of a police officer who died after battling a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol is seeking meetings with Republican senators to urge them to vote for a commission to probe the riot, a spokeswoman for one of the senators said. Gladys Sicknick, the mother of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, will meet on Thursday with Republican Senator Susan Collins, the lawmaker's spokeswoman said. Collins is one of only a few Republican senators who have said they favor a commission.

U.S. senators want review of Chinese donations to U.S. universities

U.S. senators offered legislation on Wednesday that would require national security reviews of major Chinese gifts and contracts to U.S. universities. They hope limiting such reviews to China alone would ease concerns in academia that reviews of foreign funding could threaten research. The measure, an amendment to a broad bill seeking to boost U.S. competitiveness with China, would require the federal government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to review grants and contracts from China whose value exceeds $1 million.

U.S. state treasurers warn Kerry not to pressure banks on climate

Treasurers from 15 U.S. states warned U.S. climate envoy John Kerry in a letter that they could withdraw assets from any banks that reduce loans to fossil fuel companies, following reports that the Biden administration has pressured financial institutions over such loans. Riley Moore, state treasurer of coal and natural gas producing West Virginia, said the Biden administration's efforts would, if enacted, cripple fossil fuel companies and threaten jobs of thousands of workers in his state.

Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue to block Arkansas ban on most abortions

Women's health provider Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging Arkansas' ban on all abortions except in medical emergencies, one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the United States. Arkansas' law, which Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson signed in March and which is due to go into effect in late summer, makes it a felony for doctors to provide abortions except in medical emergencies, with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

U.S. CDC green lights Royal Caribbean cruise sail in June

The Centers for Disease Control said it had provisionally approved one cruise ship from Royal Caribbean to begin restricted revenue sailing in June. The CDC said the approval followed a request for a conditional sailing certificate and the submission of a complete port agreement.

Biden ATF nominee Chipman faces Republican Senate scrutiny

President Joe Biden's pick to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Wednesday confronted head-on a social media disinformation campaign waged against him, telling a U.S. Senate committee he played no part in a deadly 1993 encounter between agents and cult members in Waco, Texas. David Chipman https://www.reuters.com/article/politicsNews/idUSKCN2D6285, a gun control advocate with more than two decades of law enforcement experience at ATF, addressed doctored images circulating on social media that are falsely described as showing him in the rubble of a compound where 76 Branch Davidians and four federal agents died in a botched raid.

'Hungry Caterpillar' author-illustrator Eric Carle dead at 91 -publisher

Acclaimed children's author and illustrator Eric Carle, perhaps best remembered for his classic story "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," has died at age 91, publisher Penguin Kids said on Twitter. The Washington Post reported he died at his home in Northampton, Massachusetts on Sunday.

Biden's EV metals import plan unlikely to match climate goals -executives

The Biden administration's plan to rely on ally nations for most of the metals needed to build electric vehicles ignores the complexity of modern mining and could keep the United States from meeting aggressive climate goals, according to industry executives. Reuters reported on Tuesday that President Joe Biden plans to look abroad for most supplies of EV metals and focus on domestic processing into battery parts, part of a strategy designed to placate environmentalists and counter to a private commitment to miners last autumn to allow more domestic mining.

Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated

President Joe Biden ordered aides to determine the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, saying on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. Intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios but still lack strong confidence in their conclusions and are hotly debating which is more probable, Biden said.

