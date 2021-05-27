Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

France's Macron in Rwanda to reset ties as survivors expect apology

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Kigali on Thursday hoping to reset ties between the two nations after decades of Rwandan accusations that France was complicit in the 1994 genocide. The visit follows the release in March of a report by a French commission of inquiry which said a colonial attitude had blinded French officials and the government bore a "serious and overwhelming" responsibility for not foreseeing the slaughter.

Death in the Himalayas: Poverty, fear, stretched resources propel India's COVID crisis

Pramila Devi's shrouded body lay on a bier, resting on a rock on the banks of a muddy Ganges. The 36-year-old mother-of-three died the previous night in a village in the mountainous northern state of Uttarakhand, a day after testing positive for COVID-19.

Belarus leader says detained journalist was plotting 'bloody rebellion'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday a journalist pulled off a plane that was forced to land in Minsk had been plotting a rebellion, and he accused the West of waging a hybrid war against him. In his first public remarks since a Belarusian warplane intercepted a Ryanair flight on Sunday between European Union members Greece and Lithuania, he showed no hint of backing down from confrontation with countries that accuse him of air piracy.

California transit worker kills 8, extending U.S. epidemic of mass shootings

A California transit employee killed eight co-workers and wounded another before taking his own life on Wednesday in the latest of a spate of deadly mass U.S. shootings, prompting the state's governor to ask: "What the hell is wrong with us?" Authorities did not immediately offer many details or a possible motive for the shooting, which unfolded about 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time (1330 GMT) at a light-rail yard for commuter trains of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA).

Detained journalist broke his own rule - Never fly over Belarus, says friend

Roman Protasevich, the Belarusian journalist jailed after his plane was forced to land on Sunday, had decided to avoid flying over Belarus because of the risk of being intercepted but let his guard down, a friend told Reuters. Protasevich, a critic of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, is now in a Minsk jail along with Sofia Sapega, his girlfriend, on charges his friends say are trumped up.

U.S., Egypt working closely to reinforce Gaza ceasefire, Blinken says

Egypt and the United States said they would work together to reinforce a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Cairo and Amman on Wednesday on a regional tour. Egypt has longstanding relations with both sides in the conflict and played a key role in brokering the ceasefire after 11 days of violence, in coordination with the United States.

Biden say humanitarian access must be granted in Ethiopia's Tigray region

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for the withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region and said immediate humanitarian access must be granted to avoid widespread famine in the conflict-torn area.

UK PM's ineptitude led to tens of thousands of deaths, ex-aide says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's inept handling of the COVID pandemic led to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, and officials even feared he would ask to be injected with the virus on television to show it was benign, his former chief adviser said on Wednesday. With almost 128,000 deaths, the United Kingdom has the world's fifth highest official COVID-19 toll, far higher than the government's initial worst-case estimates of only 20,000.

Mali's president and premier resign following military takeover

Mali's interim president and prime minister resigned on Wednesday, two days after they were arrested by the military, an aide to the vice president said, deepening a political crisis and potentially setting up a standoff with international powers.

President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were taken to a military base outside the capital on Monday after a Cabinet reshuffle in which two officers lost their posts.

Analysis: As Gaza fighting ebbs, Israel's communities eye each other warily

Two days after Hamas and Israel began launching rockets and air strikes, Israel's president called a TV station to plead with his fellow Jews and the country's Arab minority not to turn on each other over the conflict. Reuven Rivlin, who belongs to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud Party, takes pride in the fact that his scholarly father translated the Koran from Arabic to Hebrew.

