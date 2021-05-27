Left Menu

Ambassador denied access to trial of Australian in China

However, Australias most lucrative export, iron ore, still has eager buyers among Chinese steel manufacturers.A close family friend, Feng Chongyi, recently described the case against Yang as fabricated...for political persecution and political purposes and I have never had any illusion for a fair trial.Given Beijings determination to punish him and the current bad relations between Australia and China, I am deeply concerned that Yangs sentence will be harsh, Feng said.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 27-05-2021 08:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 08:08 IST
Ambassador denied access to trial of Australian in China
  • Country:
  • China

The Australian ambassador to China said it was ''regrettable'' that the embassy was denied access on Thursday as a trial was due to start for a Chinese Australian man charged with espionage.

Yang Hengjun has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his lawyer, the Australian government has said.

Ambassador Graham Fletcher walked to the south gate of the court complex in Beijing and then came back out after he was denied access. His government was told earlier that a representative would not be allowed to attend the trial because it is a national security case.

''This is deeply regrettable and concerning and unsatisfactory,'' he told reporters. ''We have had longstanding concerns about this case, including lack of transparency, and therefore, have concluded that it is an arbitrary detention.'' Authorities have not released any details of the charges against Yang.

The trial comes at a time of deteriorating relations between the two countries. China has blocked Australian exports including beef, wine, coal, lobsters, wood and barley. However, Australia's most lucrative export, iron ore, still has eager buyers among Chinese steel manufacturers.

A close family friend, Feng Chongyi, recently described the case against Yang as ''fabricated...for political persecution and political purposes and I have never had any illusion for a fair trial''.

''Given Beijing's determination to punish him and the current bad relations between Australia and China, I am deeply concerned that Yang's sentence will be harsh,'' Feng said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021