Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that the State had received 3,000 injections from the Centre and another 2,000 injections would be sent soon to treat black fungus patients.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-05-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 08:11 IST
Andhra Pradesh receives 3,000 injections from Centre to treat black fungus cases
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI
Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that the State had received 3,000 injections from the Centre and another 2,000 injections would be sent soon to treat black fungus patients. During the 'Spandana' video conference with collectors and SPs on the COVID-19 situation and a wide range of other issues, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "Each patient should be given at least 50 injections per week. But, the State received only 3,000 injections from the Centre and another 2,000 injections will be sent soon. He said that the government has been putting pressure on the Central government to get as many injections as possible."

Interacting with the officials the Chief Minister said that the number of COVID-19 cases had been decreasing from the past few days, which is a good sign and congratulated the entire staff that is offering services in fighting against Covid-19. "As on date, 23,69,164 people have been vaccinated with two doses, while 33,11,697 people have received a single dose of vaccine," said the Chief Minister while adding that the vaccine production in the country is very low, where the entire country needs 172 crore doses and the State requires seven crore doses.

The Chief Minister said that the government is giving Remdesivir injections to both government and private hospitals, where almost 50,000 injections a week are being given to government hospitals, and about 60,000 were sent to private hospitals, ensuring no shortage. He further said that strict action should be taken on those selling these medicines in the black market, as it is a 'heinous crime' to trade life-saving drugs.

The Chief Minister appreciated the officials for showing efficiency and progress in oxygen supply to the state, which was increased to over 600 tonnes from the earlier supply of 330 tonnes. "As of now the state had kept enough oxygen to last two days even during the cyclone," he said. He directed the authorities to focus on auditing on the usage of oxygen, supply and stocks and correct if any lapses exist.

The Chief Minister said that the government had already imposed a curfew, permitting people to do their chores from 6 am to 12 noon. He also directed officials to ensure a strict curfew is imposed right after 12 noon. He urged people to take precautionary measures by wearing masks, staying indoors and maintaining social distance. Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, DGP Goutam Sawang and other officials were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

