Minnesota Trump supporter pleads guilty in attack over sign

A suburban Minneapolis man accused of attacking an elderly couple after spotting them holding an anti-Donald Trump sign after the election has pleaded guilty.Mark Anthony Ulsaker, 50, of Lino Lakes, pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court Tuesday to two counts of threats of violence.

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 27-05-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 08:49 IST
Mark Anthony Ulsaker, 50, of Lino Lakes, pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court Tuesday to two counts of threats of violence. Authorities say Ulsaker swung a golf club at them and punched the man in the head.

Mark Anthony Ulsaker, 50, of Lino Lakes, pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court Tuesday to two counts of threats of violence. Authorities say Ulsaker swung a golf club at them and punched the man in the head.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors agreed to drop two felony assault charges, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The two sides have not agreed on a sentencing recommendation.

The husband and wife, ages 80 and 78, were among a group standing on a street corner in White Bear Lake five days after voters chose Democrat Joe Biden over Trump. Someone in the neighborhood described the sign as a large piece of plywood with the hand-painted message: “Trumpers — thank God in greyhound he is gone.” According to the original complaint, multiple people called 911 after seeing a man attack the couple before he drove away. Police went to Ulsaker's home after witnesses provided them with his license plate number.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Ulsaker.

