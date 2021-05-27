Left Menu

UN calls for immediate release of Mali''s civilian leaders

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 27-05-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 09:13 IST
UN calls for immediate release of Mali''s civilian leaders

The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday strongly condemned the arrest of Mali's transitional president, prime minister and other officials by the military and called for their immediate and unconditional release and the restoration of the civilian-led transition.

The council urged Malian defense and security force “elements” that detained the civilian leaders “to return to their barracks without delay.'' The U.N.'s most powerful body called for the immediate resumption of Mali's civilian-led transition “leading to elections and constitutional order within the established 18-month timeline.” The leader of Mali's 2020 coup, Col. Assimi Goita, regained control of the West African country by deposing the president and prime minister of the transitional government in an unprecedented move. While in detention, the president dismissed the prime minister and then resigned.

The statement approved by all 15 council members after closed consultations “affirmed that imposing a change of transitional leadership by force, including through forced resignations, is unacceptable.” The Security Council said it “noted with concern the risk of negative impact of these developments on ongoing efforts to counter terrorism, implement the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, and stabilize the center of Mali.” Members called on all Malian parties “to prioritize building trust, engaging in dialogue and to be willing to compromise to achieve these objectives.” The Security Council reiterated its strong support for mediation efforts by the African Union and West African regional group ECOWAS and called on all Malian parties “to continue cooperating fully with the efforts of all partners to ensure the resumption of the civilian-led transition.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021