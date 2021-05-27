Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting

Left Menu

Authorities have identified eight people killed by a gunman at a California railyard on Wednesday before the gunman took his own life.They range in age from 29 to 63 years old. Hes been named as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy. His ex-wife, Cecilia Nelms, says Cassidy would tell her that he wanted to kill people at work.

Authorities have identified eight people killed by a gunman at a California railyard on Wednesday before the gunman took his own life.

They range in age from 29 to 63 years old. The Santa Clara County coroner's office identifies them as Paul Megia; Taptejdeep Singh; Adrian Balleza; Jose Hernandez; Timothy Romo; Michael Rudometkin; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan and Lars Lane.

Authorities say the gunman at the San Jose railyard killed himself as law enforcement rushed in. He's been named as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy. His ex-wife, Cecilia Nelms, says Cassidy would tell her that he wanted to kill people at work. But she adds: “I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now.”

