136 kg gunpowder seized, 1 arrested in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 27-05-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 09:48 IST
Security forces have arrested one person and seized 136 kg of gunpowder from his possession in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, which shares borders with both Myanmar and Bangladesh, an Assam Rifles officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel along with Mizoram Police made the seizure and arrest in Vaseikai village on Tuesday.

The arrested person was handed over to Vaseikai Police for further legal proceedings, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

