Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 57th death anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 10:41 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 57th death anniversary. Remembering his great grandfather, the Congress MP recalled the wise words of the former Prime Minister and posted a tweet with the quote, "Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system."

"Remembering the wise words of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary," he tweeted. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid his tribute to the first Prime Minister of the country.

"I pay tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India on his death anniversary," Kejriwal tweeted on Hindi. Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad. In 1919, he joined the Indian National Congress and joined Mahatma Gandhi in the independence movement. He became the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in September 1923.

He was sworn in on August 15, 1947, as the first Prime Minister of India when the nation gained independence from the British empire. Serving till his death on May 27, 1964, Nehru remains India's longest-serving Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

