Azerbaijan captures 6 Armenian servicemen -TASS citing defence ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 10:45 IST
Six Armenian servicemen have been captured attempting to cross the Armenian-Azeri border, TASS news agency reported on Thursday citing the Azeri defense ministry.
Earlier this week, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing at Armenian positions. Azerbaijan denied the accusation.
