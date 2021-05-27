Left Menu

Azerbaijan captures 6 Armenian servicemen -TASS citing defence ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 10:45 IST
Azerbaijan captures 6 Armenian servicemen -TASS citing defence ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Six Armenian servicemen have been captured attempting to cross the Armenian-Azeri border, TASS news agency reported on Thursday citing the Azeri defense ministry.

Earlier this week, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing at Armenian positions. Azerbaijan denied the accusation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021