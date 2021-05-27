Left Menu

Biden says humanitarian access must be granted in Ethiopia's Tigray region

President Joe Biden called on Wednesday for the withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region and said immediate humanitarian access must be granted to avoid widespread famine in the conflict-torn area. Thousands have been killed and about 2 million people forced from their homes in Tigray after conflict erupted between the Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian military last November.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 12:03 IST
Biden says humanitarian access must be granted in Ethiopia's Tigray region
US President Joe Biden (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden called on Wednesday for the withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region and said immediate humanitarian access must be granted to avoid widespread famine in the conflict-torn area.

Thousands have been killed and about 2 million people forced from their homes in Tigray after conflict erupted between the Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian military last November. Troops from the neighboring region of Amhara and the nation of Eritrea entered the war to support the government. "Belligerents in the Tigray region should declare and adhere to a ceasefire, and Eritrean and Amhara forces should withdraw," Biden said in a statement.

The president said Ethiopian and Eritrean forces "must allow immediate, unimpeded humanitarian access to the region to prevent widespread famine." The Ethiopian prime minister's spokeswoman, the foreign office spokesman, and the head of a government task force on Tigray did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said 91% of the Tigray region's population of nearly 6 million required aid. U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock urged the Security Council and countries on Tuesday "to take any steps possible to prevent a famine from occurring," according to a note seen by Reuters.

"It is clear that people living in the Tigray region are now facing significantly heightened food insecurity as a result of conflict, and that conflict parties are restricting access to food," Lowcock told the 15-member council in the note. "There is a serious risk of famine if assistance is not scaled up in the next two months," he said.

Biden said large-scale human rights abuses were taking place in Tigray, including "widespread sexual violence." U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeff Feltman will return to the region next week, Biden said.

Ethiopia said last week it had put soldiers on trial for killing civilians and rape, although the court records were not yet public. On Wednesday, the government also accused the TPLF of killing or kidnapping 42 members of the federally appointed interim administration in Tigray. This week, residents reported that Ethiopia and Eritrean soldiers have raided camps for displaced families in the Tigrayan town of Shire, taking away hundreds of civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021