HC agrees to hear plea to restrain 'media trial' of wrestler Sushil Kumar
A plea to restrain the media from 'sensationalising' the trial of wrestler and Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar in connection with the death of a 23-year old man, and seeking rules for reporting criminal cases was mentioned on Thursday before the Delhi High Court which agreed to hear it on May 28.
The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh which allowed it to be listed for hearing on Friday.
The plea has been moved by a law student alleging that Kumar's career and reputation has been damaged by the media's reporting of the case against him in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of the 23-year-old wrestler.
