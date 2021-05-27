China says it rejects Australia's attempts to intervene in Yang Hengjun case
China firmly rejects Australia's efforts to intervene in the case of detained Australian writer Yang Hengjun, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing in Beijing on Thursday.
Australia's ambassador to China was denied entry to a heavily guarded Beijing court on Thursday that is hearing an espionage case against Yang, at a time of worsening ties between the two nations.
