China, U.S. should push for implementation of Phase 1 trade deal - china ministry
China and the United States should work together to push for the implementation of Phase 1 trade deal, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news conference on Thursday.
Gao's comments followed the first virtual call between China's Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.
