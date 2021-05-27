Death toll from San Jose rail yard shooting rises to 9 - NBC
The death toll from a rail yard shooting in San Jose, California rose to nine after a victim who was transported to hospital in critical condition died late Wednesday, NBC Bay Area reported, citing authorities.
