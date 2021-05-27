Left Menu

EU sanctions should target Belarus oil sector, Lithuania says

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 27-05-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 13:06 IST
EU sanctions should target Belarus oil sector, Lithuania says
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Proposed European Union economic sanctions against Belarus should target those sectors that most benefit the leadership of the country, although discussions are only just beginning, Lithuania said on Thursday.

"We could talk about the oil product sector," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters on arriving to a meeting with his EU counterparts in Lisbon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021