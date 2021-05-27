Left Menu

Man held with leopard skin worth Rs 22 lakh in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 13:21 IST
Man held with leopard skin worth Rs 22 lakh in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A 61-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of leopard skin worth Rs 22 lakh in suburban Bandra here, police said on Thursday.

The Kherwadi police nabbed Manoj Shridhar Badwe, a resident of Dadar, when he had come to deliver the leopard skin in Bandra on Monday, an official said.

The accused had allegedly purchased the skin long ago and was looking to sell the same, the official said.

Bawde has been arrested under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and was remanded to police custody, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021