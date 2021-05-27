EU to impose sanctions on companies close to Lukashenko, Estonia says

The European Union's proposed sanctions on Belarus will target companies close to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Estonia's foreign minister said on Thursday.

"The companies which are close to the Belarusian regime," will have sanctions imposed, Eva-Maria Liimets told reporters as she arrived for an informal meeting with her EU counterparts.

