EU sanctions on Belarus could hit potash, Luxembourg says
Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 27-05-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 13:41 IST
- Country:
- Portugal
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Thursday that Belarus is one of the world's biggest exporters of potash and any possible European Union sanctions on the country would have an impact on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
"It would hurt Lukashenko very much if we were to target potash exports," Asselborn told reporters as he arrived for an informal meeting with his EU counterparts in Lisbon.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Luxembourg
- Belarusian
- European Union
- Belarus
- Lukashenko
- Lisbon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amazon says EU court agrees it had no special Luxembourg tax treatment
Amazon says EU court agrees it had no special Luxembourg tax treatment
EU court: Amazon tax deal with Luxembourg was legal
Jailed Belarusian activist says this year the hardest and happiest of her life
Belarusian military jet crashes, killing 2