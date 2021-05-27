Left Menu

EU sanctions on Belarus could hit potash, Luxembourg says

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 27-05-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 13:41 IST
EU sanctions on Belarus could hit potash, Luxembourg says
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Thursday that Belarus is one of the world's biggest exporters of potash and any possible European Union sanctions on the country would have an impact on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"It would hurt Lukashenko very much if we were to target potash exports," Asselborn told reporters as he arrived for an informal meeting with his EU counterparts in Lisbon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021