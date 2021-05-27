Left Menu

Delhi: Man held for smuggling illicit liquor in milk containers

Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor in milk containers on Wednesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 13:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor in milk containers on Wednesday morning. The accused was caught during picket checking in near Industrial Area Phase-I of Mangolpuri by Constables Mahkee Ram and Pawan.

According to the Delhi Police, Suspicion was raised when the accused had no explanation for why his motorcycle had no number plate. On checking the motorcycle and the milk containers, a total of 40 bottles of 750 ML each were found concealed. These bottles were made for sale in Haryana only.

The accused is identified as 28-year-old Manoj Manta, a resident of village Gandhara of Haryana's Rohtak district. Police said, on interrogation, it was found that Manoj is a milk seller who supplied milk to the areas of Bahadurpur and Delhi. He has been in the business of supplying illicit liquor for some time now, to earn easy money. No other criminal records were found under his name.

A case has been filed under the Delhi Excise Act at S Raj Park. The police have seized 40 bottles of illicit liquor, four milk containers, and the black coloured motorcycle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

