Left Menu

Plea for adequate supply of vaccines to national capital; HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's stand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 13:48 IST
Plea for adequate supply of vaccines to national capital; HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's stand
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking directions to them to ensure adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccine for the residents, especially in 18-44 age group, of the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer who has contended that the residents of the national capital should not suffer as result of the ''blame game'' between the two governments.

The lawyer, Vivek Gaur (43), has contended that while the Delhi government claims it has placed an order of over 1.34 crore doses of the vaccines with the Centre, the central government has claimed no such order has been placed.

The petitioner, represented by advocate Gaurav Gaur, has sought setting up of a commission to decide who has been passing on the correct information, regarding the vaccines, to the people.

He has claimed that due to lack of adequate supply of vaccines, he has not been able to get vaccinated till date.

Gaur, in his plea, also contended that the CoWIN portal allows a person to book a date for vaccination only 2-3 days in advance and not more than that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021