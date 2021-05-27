Ousted Mali president and prime minister freed from military detention
Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 27-05-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 14:05 IST
- Country:
- Mali
Mali's ousted interim president and prime minister were freed on Wednesday night after they were arrested and detained by the military for three days, an aide to the vice president said.
Interim president Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were taken to a military base outside the capital on Monday after a Cabinet reshuffle in which two officers lost their posts.
Advertisement
Vice President Assimi Goita announced their resignations on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mali
- Cabinet
- Assimi Goita
- Moctar Ouane
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tvesa Malik looks forward to full season as she tees off in South Africa
Let Maharashtra have its own COVID-19 vaccination app: Malik
French embassy procured Moderna vaccine sans nod to it: Malik
Mali's interim premier resigns to make way for new government
Mali prime minister Moctar Ouane to form new government