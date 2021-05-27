Left Menu

EU to slap sanctions on financial transactions of Belarus, Germany says

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 27-05-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 14:06 IST
Proposed European Union economic sanctions on Belarus will hit financial transactions by the country, Germany said on Thursday.

"It is clear that we will not be satisfied with small sanctions steps, but that we aim to target the economic structure and financial transactions in Belarus significantly with sanctions," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters in Lisbon ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts.

