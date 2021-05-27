Left Menu

Indonesian court fines influential cleric for breaking health protocols

An Indonesian court on Thursday fined hardline cleric Rizieq Shihab 20 million rupiah ($1,400) for breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules by appearing at an event that drew thousands of followers. If not paid, Rizieq will have to serve five months in jail, judge Suparman Nyompa said.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 27-05-2021 14:23 IST
If not paid, Rizieq will have to serve five months in jail, judge Suparman Nyompa said. Rizieq and his lawyers told the court they would take time before responding to the verdict.

Rizieq is also facing up to two years in prison for incitement to violate coronavirus protocols and violation of the health quarantine law in relation to several other mass events. ($1 = 14,285.0000 rupiah)

