UP man dies by self-poisoning

A 38-year-old man died after consuming poison here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the Shivpuri locality that falls under New Mandi police station area and the deceased was identified as Shoki Verma, they said.

His body found near his house with Sulfas tablets in his pant’s pocket.

The body was sent for postmortem and police were trying to ascertain the exact reason behind him taking this extreme step.

His wife had left him six months ago due to his drinking problem, they said, adding further investigation in the case was on.

