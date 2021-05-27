Three arrested for selling used surgical gloves

Three men were arrested in Dwarka for allegedly selling used surgical gloves after washing and repacking them, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Manish Kumar (30), Arun Shriniwasan (37) and Dinesh Kumar (28), they added.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation has revealed that used surgical gloves were procured from scrap markets and hospitals through a dealer based in the Tikri area, the police said, adding that efforts are underway to nab him.

According to the police, a team led by SHO, Dabri, Surinder Sandhu raided two godowns in Dabri and Bindapur on Tuesday and seized 848 kg of surgical gloves.

The used surgical gloves were mostly sold to factories, salons and hotels at cheap rates at washing and repacking, a senior police officer said.

''On Tuesday, our team at picket duty received information through an informer that used gloves are being repacked after washing at two buildings in Dabri and Bindapur. A raid was conducted by our team and 848 kg used surgical gloves recovered,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

A case was registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act, he said.

The accused were later released on bail as per Supreme Court guidelines, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)