Left Menu

Ousted Mali president and prime minister freed by military

Mali's ousted interim president and prime minister have been freed after they were arrested and detained by the military for three days, an aide to the vice president said on Thursday.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 27-05-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 14:50 IST
Ousted Mali president and prime minister freed by military
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Mali

Mali's ousted interim president and prime minister have been freed after they were arrested and detained by the military for three days, an aide to the vice president said on Thursday. Interim president Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were taken to a military base outside the capital on Monday, triggering a political crisis in the West African country and drawing threats of sanctions from major powers.

The two men resigned from their posts while in detention on Wednesday. The arrests, orchestrated by Vice President Assimi Goita, have jeopardized Mali's transition back to democracy after a coup in August overthrew former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. They also threaten to destabilize Mali and neighboring countries.

Goita, a colonel, also led last year's coup. He has promised that elections planned for next year will go ahead. "They resigned, their release was scheduled, we have nothing against them," said Goita aide Baba Cissé.

Ndaw and Ouane's whereabouts will be kept secret to protect their security, Cissé told Reuters on Thursday. He declined to detail any plans for their replacement. Goita ordered their arrest after a cabinet reshuffle in which two fellow coup leaders were sacked from their posts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021