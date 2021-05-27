Pak provincial govt launches inquiry after ship containing dangerous chemicals docks at breaking yard

The provincial Balochistan government in Pakistan has launched an investigation after a ship, suspected of carrying dangerous chemicals, was allowed to anchor at a ship-breaking yard despite an Interpol warning.

The ship has been brought to Gadani ship breaking yard for scrapping by a Pakistani national, who purchased it through his agent in Mumbai, a top official of the Balochistan government said.

Imran Saeed Kakar, Deputy Direc­tor of Environment Depar­t­ment of Balochistan, said an inquiry has started as to how the ship was allowed to anchor at the Gadani shipyard despite Interpol’s warning that the ship contains dangerous chemicals and materials.

Kakar said that the ship was first brought to Bangladesh and then India.

However, the authorities of both the countries did not allow its scrapping at their shipbreaking yards due to loading of dangerous mercury-mixed chemicals in the ship.

He said the Environment Protec­tion Agency, Balochistan, has sealed the plot of the yard where the ship has anchored for scrapping, and sent the samples of loaded material to three private laboratories in Karachi for confirmation about the presence of deadly chemicals on the ship.

He said it was a mystery until now as to how the ship reached Gadani despite Interpol sharing information with Pakistani authorities.

“The ship has been brought here for scrapping but we have information that the ship contained mercury sludge in more than authorised quantity,” he said.

Kakar insisted that no permission was granted to the owner who brought the ship to Gadani for scrapping, he added.

He said further process would start after receiving reports from the three laboratories.

“If the mercury sludge is found in more than the authorised quantity then a case would be registered against the person who purchased the ship through his agent from Mumbai and the plot would be sealed permanently and the owner would face legal action,” he added.

