Man arrested for supplying liquor in milk containers in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 15:05 IST
Reprentative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying liquor in milk containers in west Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Thursday.

While checking vehicles at a picket around 9.45 am on Wednesday, police stopped a motorcycle rider carrying four plastic milk containers. The two-wheeler was without a number plate and the rider, Manoj, could not give any satisfactory reason for the lapse, a senior police officer said.

Upon checking the vehicle, 40 bottles of liquor, made for sale in Haryana only, were found from inside the plastic containers, the officer said. The accused, a resident of Rohtak, has been arrested while the liquor bottles, milk containers, and the motorcycle have been seized, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

