Man arrested for supplying liquor in milk containers in Delhi

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying liquor in milk containers in west Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Thursday.

While checking vehicles at a picket around 9.45 am on Wednesday, police stopped a motorcycle rider carrying four plastic milk containers. The two-wheeler was without a number plate and the rider, Manoj, could not give any satisfactory reason for the lapse, a senior police officer said.

Upon checking the vehicle, 40 bottles of liquor, made for sale in Haryana only, were found from inside the plastic containers, the officer said. The accused, a resident of Rohtak, has been arrested while the liquor bottles, milk containers, and the motorcycle have been seized, police said.

