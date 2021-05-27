10,000 sachets of anti-COVID drug 2-DG to be available in market from today, says Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that 10,000 sachets of anti-COVID drug 2-DG will be available in the market from Thursday. The anti-COVID drug has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Launching the 'Services e-Health Assistance and Tele-consultation (SeHAT)' OPD Portal via video conferencing, Singh lauded the armed forces, stating that it is a key step taken at a very critical time for the health of service personnel as it will reduce the load of the hospitals. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were among those who attended the event.

Referring to the second wave of the COVID-19, the Defence Minister said, "This wave of COVID is unprecedented and more dangerous than earlier. But the Defence Ministry has rendered its services in the second wave too. DRDO has set up COVID hospitals and oxygen generation plants in Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, and many other parts of the country." He further said that with help of Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Lab, DRDO has produced an essential anti-COVID drug 2-DG.

"It is yielding positive results. I have been receiving information from many states that they want 2-DG. I am delighted to say that 10,000 sachets are coming to market today," he added. The first batch of the anti-COVID drug was released by Defence Minister Singh and Union Health Minister Sr Harsh Vardhan on May 17.

DRDO Chairperson Dr G Satheesh Reddy had informed that the first batch of 2-DG would only be available only to AIIMS, Armed Forces Hospitals, DRDO hospitals, and other places in need. It will be made available to other hospitals in June. Reddy had also informed that the new anti-COVID drug 2-DG should work against various strains of the COVID-19 virus. (ANI)

