Japan govt looking to extend state of emergency in Tokyo, other regions to June 20 - NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:19 IST
Japan govt looking to extend state of emergency in Tokyo, other regions to June 20 - NHK
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Japan is looking to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other areas by three weeks to June 20, national broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

The COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of easing in Japan, less than two months before the capital hosts the Summer Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

