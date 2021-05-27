Left Menu

JK chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam appointed Officer on Special Duty in Commerce Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:36 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam has been appointed Officer on Special Duty in the Commerce Ministry, according to an official order issued on Thursday.

He will take over as the new commerce secretary after the retirement of incumbent Anup Wadhawan on June 20, the order said.

