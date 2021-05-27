Left Menu

Newly married woman runs away with jewellery in Agra

PTI | Agra | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A newly-wed woman allegedly ran away with some gold and silver jewellery from her marital house after sedating her husband and in-laws here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Monday night in Bah city of Agra Rural and a missing complaint was lodged in this regard at Khera Rathore police station, Station House Officer Prem Singh said.

On Tuesday morning, Upendra (22) and his family woke up and realised that his wife Shalini (20) was not at home, the complaint said.

Later, they noticed that a gold necklace, a nose ring and some silver jewels were missing along with Shalini’s clothes, it added.

Thakur Das, Upendra’s father, told police that the milk served by Shalini had a sedative effect on the whole family.

Upendra and Shalini had got married on May 7 this year.

In a similar incident in the Itmad-ud-daulah locality of Agra, a newly wed woman allegedly ran away with Rs 50,000 and some gold jewels from her marital house after sedating her husband and father-in-law on May 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

