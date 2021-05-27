Training aircraft makes emergency landing on Yamuna Expressway

A two-seater training aircraft made an emergency landing on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Thursday, police officials said.

Both the trainee pilot and the instructor were safe after the aircraft landed on the expressway in the afternoon, the officials said.

Further details are awaited, they said.

