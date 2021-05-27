Left Menu

Delhi HC asks Centre to consider complete waiver of Amphotericin B import duties

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Central Government to consider a complete waiver of import duties of the drug Amphotericin B, for a limited period till the scarcity of drug is resolved in the country.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Central Government to consider a complete waiver of import duties of the drug Amphotericin B, for a limited period till the scarcity of drug is resolved in the country. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said that Amphotericin B, used to treat Mucormycosis or black fungus is required to save lives of people suffering all over the country and the Central Government should consider a complete waiver of import duties of the drug till the issue of scarcity of drug is resolved.

The Court also said that any person can import Amphotericin B and the same may be cleared by accepting the bond from the importer without actual payment of duty till a final decision on the said aspect is taken. The Court, while dealing with the matter relating to scarcity of Amphotericin B, also observed that the Central government had assured that Customs shall clear all consignment of medicines of black fungus without delay.

The court also noted another division bench order of the Delhi High Court, which had held that the imposition of IGST on the import of Oxygen Generators as a gift for personal use is unconstitutional and quashed the official notification of the government relating to this. (ANI)

