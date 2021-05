BRIEF-Boeing To Pay FAA Penalties Related To 737 Jet Production Problems - WSJ

Boeing Co:

* BOEING TO PAY FAA PENALTIES RELATED TO 737 JET PRODUCTION PROBLEMS - WSJ

* BOEING HAS AGREED TO PAY $17 MILLION IN CIVIL PENALTIES FOR PRODUCTION LAPSES RELATED TO 737 AIRCRAFT MODELS IN SETTLEMENT WITH FAA - WSJ

