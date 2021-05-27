Russian Supreme Court rejects Gilead lawsuit over COVID-19 drug

Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a lawsuit from U.S. company Gilead Sciences challenging the Russian government's decision last year to let a Russian pharmaceutical firm develop the COVID-19 drug remdesivir without Gilead's consent.

Pharmasyntez on Tuesday shipped a generic version of the drug - called Remdeform - to India as part of humanitarian aid contributions.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)