Maha: Man held for killing brother over property dispute

The police on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly beating his elder brother to death in a dispute over property in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The police nabbed Santosh Pandurang Kadam, a resident of Ulhasnagar, for allegedly killing his brother Vittal (50) on Wednesday, senior inspector R B Kadam of Ulhasnagar police station said.

The brothers had a long-standing dispute over their mother's property, and on Wednesday, the accused beat up the victim in public with an iron rod, killing him on the spot, he said.

The accused worked in a mobile phone shop in neighbouring Mumbai, while the victim was an autorickshaw driver in Ulhasnagar, the official said.

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, he added.

