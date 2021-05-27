Left Menu

Updated: 27-05-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:40 IST
Biden to propose $6 trln U.S. budget for in 2022 fiscal year -NYT
US Presiden Joe Biden (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden plans to propose $6 trillion in U.S. federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year, rising to $8.2 trillion by 2031, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing documents it saw.

