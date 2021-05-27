Left Menu

Blinken to visit Costa Rica June 1-2 for immigration talks -U.S. State Department

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:44 IST
Blinken to visit Costa Rica June 1-2 for immigration talks -U.S. State Department
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to San Jose, Costa Rica, next week for talks with leaders from Central America, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, the State Department said on Thursday.

Blinken's meetings during the June 1-2 visit will focus on addressing the root causes of immigration, "including improving democratic governance, security, and economic opportunity for the people of Central America," the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

