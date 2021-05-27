Left Menu

7-yr-old girl raped, murdered in C'garh's Baloda Bazar

As per the preliminary probe, she was raped and killed before being dumped into the well, said additional superintendent of police ASP Nivedita Paul.Her parents had lodged a complaint two days ago after the girl went missing, the officer said.The body was spotted in the well on Wednesday. Autopsy confirmed that the girl had been raped and murdered, said the ASP.A few suspects have been detained and probe is on, she added.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:49 IST
A seven-year-old girl was found to have been raped and murdered in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazaar district, police said on Thursday.

''The body of a girl was recovered from a well at village Paunsari. As per the preliminary probe, she was raped and killed before being dumped into the well,'' said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Nivedita Paul.

Her parents had lodged a complaint two days ago after the girl went missing, the officer said.

The body was spotted in the well on Wednesday. Autopsy confirmed that the girl had been raped and murdered, said the ASP.

A few suspects have been detained and probe is on, she added.

