Saudi, US foreign ministers discuss regional challenges in phone call - Saudi TV

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken discussed by phone the "strategic" partnership between their countries and cooperation in dealing with regional and global challenges, Saudi state TV reported on Thursday. Blinken ended a Middle East tour on Thursday aimed at shoring up a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:56 IST
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken discussed by phone the "strategic" partnership between their countries and cooperation in dealing with regional and global challenges, Saudi state TV reported on Thursday.

Blinken ended a Middle East tour on Thursday aimed at shoring up a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants. He visited Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken also spoke with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. In both phone calls, Blinken underscored the importance of bringing together international support for humanitarian and development efforts in Gaza, Price said.

Qatar on Wednesday said it will provide $500 million to help rebuild Gaza.

