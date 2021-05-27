Left Menu

Cycling-European championships in Belarus cancelled by governing body

Next month's European track championships that were to be held in Minsk have been canceled due to the volatile situation in Belarus, Europe's cycling governing body (UEC) said on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:57 IST
Cycling-European championships in Belarus cancelled by governing body
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Next month's European track championships that were to be held in Minsk have been canceled due to the volatile situation in Belarus, Europe's cycling governing body (UEC) said on Thursday. Belarus on Sunday scrambled a warplane to escort a Ryanair passenger jet carrying Roman Protasevich, a journalist critical of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in an act denounced by Western countries as "state piracy".

The Elite Track European Championships were scheduled for June 23-27 but the UEC Management Board was forced to reconsider. Germany pulled out on Tuesday and pushed for an "alternative solution". "We have recently been monitoring the situation with the Belarus Cycling Federation which has now developed into an international debate," UEC president Enrico Della Casa said in a statement.

"Today, during the Management Board meeting, we have decided to cancel the event in Minsk. "We are already working on finding an alternative solution to enable the riders from our 50 national federations to compete in this season's continental event."

Belarus has been stripped of major sporting events because of a crackdown on anti-government protesters there. Minsk was originally supposed to co-host the Ice Hockey World Championship with Riga this month but was stripped of the right to do so because of political unrest following a contested presidential election last August and the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021