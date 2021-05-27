Left Menu

Carcasses of three deer found in Rajasthan's Bikaner, raises suspicion of hunting

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:01 IST
Carcasses of three deer found in Rajasthan's Bikaner, raises suspicion of hunting
  • Country:
  • India

Remains of three deer were found in Rajasthan's Bikaner raising suspicion that they were killed by hunters, police said on Thursday.

The carcasses were found near a solar power plant in Hapasar in the Lunkaransar police station area on Wednesday night, Bikaner Deputy Conservator of Forest Ranga Swami said.

He said the post-mortem of the remains of the three deer was done and the report is yet to come.

No case has been registered yet in the matter, Station House Officer of Lunkaransar police station Suman Parihar said.

Animal activist Raksha Bishnoi alleged that the deer were hunted and action should be taken against the guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021