Carcasses of three deer found in Rajasthan's Bikaner, raises suspicion of hunting
- Country:
- India
Remains of three deer were found in Rajasthan's Bikaner raising suspicion that they were killed by hunters, police said on Thursday.
The carcasses were found near a solar power plant in Hapasar in the Lunkaransar police station area on Wednesday night, Bikaner Deputy Conservator of Forest Ranga Swami said.
He said the post-mortem of the remains of the three deer was done and the report is yet to come.
No case has been registered yet in the matter, Station House Officer of Lunkaransar police station Suman Parihar said.
Animal activist Raksha Bishnoi alleged that the deer were hunted and action should be taken against the guilty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Hapasar
- Raksha Bishnoi
- Ranga Swami
- Suman Parihar
- Station House
ALSO READ
Rajasthan mulling to float global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister
Rajasthan to conduct rapid antigen tests in rural areas to check spread of COVID-19
UK strain of COVID-19 found in Rajasthan: State govt
Cairn Oil & Gas starts production from tight oil project in Rajasthan
Rajasthan records 164 more COVID deaths, 16,384 new cases