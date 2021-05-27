C'garh: Five held for `raping' 15-year-old girl in Rajnandgaon

Five persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh.

The survivor's family had lodged a police complaint on Wednesday, said district Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pragya Meshram.

Advertisement

According to the girl, the accused raped her during the last one year after threatening her of dire consequences if she resisted or reported the crime, the ASP said.

The arrested men were identified as Dinesh Rawte (39), Vijay Dewangan (29), Akash Dewangan (26), Pramod Gond (26) and Arun Sinha (23).

A case of rape under the IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)