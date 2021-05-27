Left Menu

C'garh: Five held for `raping' 15-year-old girl in Rajnandgaon

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:05 IST
C'garh: Five held for `raping' 15-year-old girl in Rajnandgaon
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh.

The survivor's family had lodged a police complaint on Wednesday, said district Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pragya Meshram.

According to the girl, the accused raped her during the last one year after threatening her of dire consequences if she resisted or reported the crime, the ASP said.

The arrested men were identified as Dinesh Rawte (39), Vijay Dewangan (29), Akash Dewangan (26), Pramod Gond (26) and Arun Sinha (23).

A case of rape under the IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021