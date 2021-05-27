Maha: 22 stolen motorcycles seized in Jalna; two held

Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing 22 two-wheelers from Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, an official said on Thursday.

Following several complaints of vehicle thefts, the City Chowk police in Aurangabad launched a probe and laid a trap earlier this week, the official said.

Gauskhan Pathan (35) was caught while trying to steal a motorcycle in Shahgunj area, he said, adding that the second accused Nawabkhan Pathan (40) was also subsequently nabbed.

At least 22 two-wheelers stolen by the duo were recovered from Godri and nearby villages in Jalna, the official said.

According to the police, the accused used to change the number plate and sell the bikes claiming that they were seized by a finance company.

In a similar case, the Aurangabad rural police have nabbed Tameshwar Taji (31) from Waluj area for stealing vehicles, an official said.

The police have seized three motorcycles from the accused, he added.

