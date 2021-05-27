Left Menu

Maha: 22 stolen motorcycles seized in Jalna; two held

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:22 IST
Maha: 22 stolen motorcycles seized in Jalna; two held
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing 22 two-wheelers from Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, an official said on Thursday.

Following several complaints of vehicle thefts, the City Chowk police in Aurangabad launched a probe and laid a trap earlier this week, the official said.

Gauskhan Pathan (35) was caught while trying to steal a motorcycle in Shahgunj area, he said, adding that the second accused Nawabkhan Pathan (40) was also subsequently nabbed.

At least 22 two-wheelers stolen by the duo were recovered from Godri and nearby villages in Jalna, the official said.

According to the police, the accused used to change the number plate and sell the bikes claiming that they were seized by a finance company.

In a similar case, the Aurangabad rural police have nabbed Tameshwar Taji (31) from Waluj area for stealing vehicles, an official said.

The police have seized three motorcycles from the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021